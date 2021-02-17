Jailed suspect in anti-Maduro plot blames Colombia, Guaido

Hours later, the Venezuelan government announced the address and a photo taken from Google Earth of one of the houses in the coastal city of Riohacha.

The simple concrete home on an unpaved street was rented for around $700 a month on July 1, 2019, by two Venezuelans, according to a copy of the rental contract provided to the AP by the owner. One of the men, Luis Gómez Penaranda, was arrested two months later in Venezuela for allegedly transporting explosives for a planned bombing of government buildings.

From the outset, the tenants fell behind in rent even as ever-larger numbers of Venezuelans crowded into the house, sleeping on metallic bunk beds.

“I had to kick them out. I was so angry because they wouldn’t leave,” said Dilarina Mendoza, the home’s owner, adding that she never suspected the Venezuelans were up to anything nefarious.

Once evicted, the group of around 20 men moved to similarly downscale quarters 2 kilometers (about 1 mile) away. Police searched that house on March 26, 2020.

Inside they found Venezuelan military uniforms and maps of key states among mattresses strewn across the floor, according to a police report obtained by the AP. There were also receipts of small Western Union transfers from other known conspirators in Miami.