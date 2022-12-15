Jan. 6 committee to wrap hearings; lengthy prison terms in Whitmer plot; Harry, Meghan vent grievances | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will hold its final meeting Monday, wrapping up its year-and-a-half-long inquiry by asking the Justice Department to investigate potential crimes.
» President Joe Biden on Thursday said he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travels plans as he wrapped up the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.
» The Department of Homeland Security says more migrants may be released into the United States to pursue immigration cases when Trump-era asylum restrictions end next week.
People are also reading…
» Russia’s Foreign Ministry is warning that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defense missiles to Ukraine, it would be a “provocative move" that could prompt a response from Moscow.
» A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces.
» German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison. Becker's lawyer said Thursday afternoon that the 55-year-old, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation.
» Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has banned TikTok and two popular messaging applications from all computer devices controlled by Georgia’s state government.
» A judge has handed down the longest prison terms so far in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged with having a direct role in the conspiracy. But they were members of a paramilitary group that trained with Adam Fox, the leader of the scheme.
» Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series. In the final three episodes, Harry talks about a growing rift between him and William.
» Americans cut back their retail spending last month as the holiday shopping season began amid high prices and rising interest rates that are forcing some families, particularly those with lower incomes, curtail their consumption.
Watch Now: Ice storm shuts down Pennsylvania interstate, and more of today's top videos
Officials in Pennsylvania shut down Interstate 76 due to an ice storm, the United States-Mexico border is seeing a surge of migrants as a pandemic policy is ending, and more of today's top videos.
A major accident occurred on Interstate 76, a Pennsylvania turnpike, on Dec. 15, prompting officials to shut down both sides of the interstate…
The surge of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border is expected to increase as a pandemic policy known as Title 42 ends. Critics, including Democr…
The senate unanimously agreed to approve a bill that bans federal employees from downloading or using TikTok on any device issued by the Unite…
A tech company claims its AI technology can be used to spot active shooters.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is four years away, but this year's tournament is ending, and it's time to look toward the future.
A US-drafted resolution to remove Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women passed over objections from Iran.
How would you feel about a team of these robots crawling around inside you?
Three explosions have been heard in the centre of Kyiv, as Ukraine said it had shot down a number of Iranian-made drones