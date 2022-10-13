Jan. 6 hearing resumes; Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million; Avalanche raise banner | Hot off the Wire podcast

The House Jan. 6 committee plans to unveil “surprising” details at its next public hearing about the 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol. The session Thursday afternoon is likely to be the last public hearing before midterm elections next month.

The panel is expected to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with Donald Trump that day. Ahead of a report later this year, the panel is summing up its findings.

The president's office in Ukraine says Russia’s forces used Iranian-made kamikaze drones to bomb the Kyiv and Odesa regions as Moscow punished the country for a fourth day for a truck bomb attack on a landmark Russian bridge.

Millions of Social Security recipients will soon learn just how high a boost they’ll get in their benefits next year. The increase will be announced Thursday morning.

State police in Connecticut say two officers were fatally shot and a third wounded. Police say on Twitter early Thursday that the officers were shot in Bristol, and the wounded officer was reported to have “serious injuries.”

A Georgia toddler reported missing by his mother last week is believed to be dead, according to police, and his mother has been named a suspect in the boy’s death.

A Connecticut jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. They said Jones turned their loss and trauma into years of torment by promoting the lie that the rampage was a hoax.

In sports, the Braves and Padres evened up their NLDS series, the Avalanche raised their Stanley Cup banner from last season and began the new season with a win and Connor McDavid started his season with hat trick.

Three Los Angeles City Council members face calls to resign over a recording of them using racist language to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in council districts. Protesters gathered at Wednesday's meeting.

More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation. That's a political risk for President Joe Biden and fellow Democrats a month before the midterm elections. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research says that some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor.

Federal Reserve officials at their last meeting stressed their commitment to taming “unacceptably high’’ inflation before announcing that they were raising their benchmark interest rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaling more large rate hikes ahead.

For decades, Chinese journalist Ho Pin has made accurate predictions about who would ascend into the ranks of China's leadership. But this year, just weeks before Beijing reveals its next generation of leaders, Ho says there's little point. He says Xi has consolidated power to such a degree that no matter who is promoted, they will all have to obey Xi's rule.

Kids as young as 5 can soon get updated COVID-19 booster shots. The tweaked boosters rolled out last month for Americans 12 and older — shots designed to target the currently spreading omicron variants.

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, its third straight decline though it is still at a painfully high level.

A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump will have to sit for a deposition next week in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s.

The world’s first space tourist has signed up to spin around the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship. For Dennis Tito, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip 21 years ago to the International Space Station.