Jan. 6 insurrection hearings: How to watch and what to know

  • Updated
Capitol Riot-Hearings-Things to Know

FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, early Friday, April 1, 2022. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting Thursday, June 9. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly a year since its inception, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will go public with its findings starting this week as lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster.

The series of hearings that will take place over the next several weeks begin with a prime-time session Thursday night in which the nine-member panel plans to give an overview of its 11-month investigation. More than 1,000 people have been interviewed by the panel, and only snippets of that testimony have been revealed to the public, mostly through court filings.

