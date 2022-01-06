 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Jan. 6 live updates: Biden decries 'big lie,' blames Trump for insurrection. Watch Biden's full speech

  • Updated
  • 0

President Joe Biden on former President Donald Trump lies that led to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s election “big lie” that sparked the deadly breach of the Capitol by his supporters and continues to motivate deep national division. He marked the anniversary of the insurrection by declaring he will stand and fight for “the soul of America.”

Biden’s criticism was blistering of the “defeated president” who he blamed for the attack that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the first anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. In his remarks, he says former President Trump has repeatedly failed to make the case that the 2020 election was illegitimate.

“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”

His voice booming at times, filling the ornate hall with statues of the country's leaders and heroes, he said called on Americans to see Jan. 6 for what it was.

“Democracy was attacked,” Biden said at the Capitol. “We the people endure. We the people prevailed.” Read the full story here:

People are also reading…

***

Capitol Riot Anniversary Biden

President Joe Biden speaks from Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol to mark the one year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. (Drew Angerer/Pool via AP)

Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

A blind otter is learning his new surroundings at the Jacksonville Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News