Jan. 6 live updates: Biden decries 'big lie,' blames Trump for insurrection. Watch Biden's full speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday forcefully condemned Donald Trump’s election “big lie” that sparked the deadly breach of the Capitol by his supporters and continues to motivate deep national division. He marked the anniversary of the insurrection by declaring he will stand and fight for “the soul of America.”

Biden’s criticism was blistering of the “defeated president” who he blamed for the attack that has fundamentally changed Congress and raised global concerns about the future of American democracy.

“For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election, he tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob breached the Capitol,” Biden said. “But they failed.”

His voice booming at times, filling the ornate hall with statues of the country's leaders and heroes, he said called on Americans to see Jan. 6 for what it was.

“Democracy was attacked,” Biden said at the Capitol. “We the people endure. We the people prevailed.” Read the full story here:

***

Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

