Jan. 6 panel blames Trump for 'attempted coup'; Biden makes migration pact; Britney Spears marries

Today is Friday, June 10, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Storms in Oklahoma have prompted flood watches as we monitor the threat for severe weather advancing towards the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, record-breaking heat expands east this weekend. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, June 10
A House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” Thursday's hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Live testimony included a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and a documentary filmmaker tracking extremist Proud Boys leading the melee.
The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.
President Joe Biden and other Western Hemisphere leaders are set to announce what is being billed as a roadmap for countries to host large numbers of migrants and refugees. “The Los Angeles Declaration” may be the biggest achievement of the Summit of the Americas, which was undercut by differences over Biden’s invitation list. Leaders of Mexico and Central American countries sent top diplomats instead after the U.S. excluded Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. A set of principles to be announced Friday includes legal pathways to enter countries, aid to communities most affected by migration, humane border management and coordinated emergency responses.
The Texas school police chief criticized for his actions during one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history says in his first extensive published comments that he didn't consider himself the incident commander as the massacre unfolded. Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo told the Texas Tribune that he assumed someone else had taken control of the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers behind a locked classroom door that the chief said was reinforced with a steel jamb and could not be kicked in. Officers did not confront the gunman for more than an hour as they waited on a key that would unlock the door.
The costs of gas, food and other necessities likely shot up in May, giving Americans no respite from the worst outbreak of inflation in four decades. Economists have forecast that overall consumer prices jumped 8.2% last month compared with a year earlier. That would be barely below the 8.3% year-over-year surge in April and the 8.5% increase in March, which was the most since 1982. And on a month-to-month basis, prices are expected to have jumped 0.7% from April to May. America’s rampant inflation is imposing severe financial pressures on families, forcing them to pay much more for such necessities as food, gas and rent.
Authorities say an employee opened fire at a manufacturing business in western Maryland, leaving three coworkers dead and one other critically injured before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout. The Washington County sheriff said the victims of Thursday's shooting and the suspect all worked at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg. Authorities say the 42-year-old suspect fled after the shooting in a vehicle and he was tracked down by Maryland State Police. The sheriff’s office says the suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Both were being treated for their wounds.
Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship. Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials, saying he was ecstatic that Spears and Asghari had fulfilled their dream of getting married. The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children. The wedding day was not without unexpected drama — Spears’ first husband, a childhood friend, was arrested after attempting to crash their wedding.
Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year who had been dominant throughout the World Series, hit a hard single in her final at-bat in the sixth inning. She ends her career with a Division I record 122 home runs. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series.
Ondrej Palat scored on a deflection with 1:50 remaining to break a tie and lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers on Thursday night for a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference final. Mikhail Sergachev and Brandon Hagel also scored to help the two-time defending champion Lightning get their third straight win, the first by a road team in this series. Andre Vasilevskiy stopped 24 shots. Ryan Lindgren scored for New York, which had won eight straight at home. Igor Shesterkin finished with 24 saves. Game 6 is Saturday night in Tampa, Florida.
***
MORNING LISTEN: STREAMED & SCREENED PODCAST
Another summer weekend means another summer blockbuster. This time around it's "Jurassic World: Dominion," which co-host Bruce Miller is particularly excited about.
People are also reading…
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2016, Muhammad Ali was laid to rest in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, after an all-day send-off.
In 1978, Affirmed wins the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown in one of the greatest battles in racing history.
***