Jan. 6 panel urges Trump prosecution; Fauci says stick to science; Johnny Depp, Amber Heard settle | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”

» Dr. Anthony Fauci is excited by the prospect of next-generation coronavirus vaccines but worried about health misinformation as he prepares to step down at the end of the month.

» A second person has died after a crush at a London's concert venue last week.

» Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip to close ally Belarus as his forces pursue their campaign to bombard Ukraine with missiles and drones amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war.

» Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation.

» Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have settled their defamation lawsuits following a high-profile trial earlier this year in which the former couple accused each other of physical and verbal abuse.

» A man has been arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, California.

» Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by.

» Police say a serial burglar has been caught attempting to poach Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s Manhattan home.

» The Vatican has defrocked an anti-abortion U.S. priest, Frank Pavone, for what it says were “blasphemous communications on social media” as well as “persistent disobedience” of his bishop.

Watch Now: Sweden’s Ice Hotel opens for the season, and more of today's top videos

Sweden's famous Ice Hotel has opened for the winter season, scientists have captured footage of plants breathing CO2, and more of today's top videos.

Sweden's Ice Hotel opens for the season
World

Sweden’s Ice Hotel opens for the season

  • Updated
  • 0

The famous Ice Hotel, located in the polar circle, is partially rebuilt every year with the help of architects and artists.

Scientists capture unnerving microscopic video of plants breathing CO2
Science

Scientists capture unnerving microscopic video of plants breathing CO2

  • Updated
  • 0

It looks remarkably similar to oxygen breathing in other species.

Argentina's fans celebrate in the streets after World Cup victory
World

Argentina’s fans celebrate in the streets after World Cup victory

  • Updated
  • 0

‘This team made people fall in love with them for the first time in decades,’ an Argentinian fan said.

Legacy of Qatar 2022: World Cup marred by controversies around LGBT, workers rights
World

Legacy of Qatar 2022: World Cup marred by controversies around LGBT, workers rights

  • Updated
  • 0

The decision to award Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 World Cup has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and huma…

This young orangutan is all about playtime at the San Diego Zoo
National

This young orangutan is all about playtime at the San Diego Zoo

  • Updated
  • 0

Orangutans are, along with other great apes, among the most intelligent beings to have evolved on land. As individuals, they display unique an…

Coral reefs across the world under threat
World

Coral reefs across the world under threat

  • Updated
  • 0

Around 25 per cent of marine animals depend on coral reefs for their habitat.

New Covid-19 model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023
World

New Covid-19 model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023

  • Updated
  • 0

China's abrupt lifting of stringent Covid-19 restrictions could result in an explosion of cases and over a million deaths through 2023, accord…

