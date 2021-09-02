Jan. 6 riot lawyer's illness throws wrench in several cases

A prominent conservative attorney representing more than a dozen defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is seriously ill and hasn’t appeared in court for more than a week, throwing some cases into disarray.

Attorney John Pierce has been sending an associate — who is not licensed to practice law — to appear before judges in his absence. Pierce's illness has left some clients without counsel for the time being and is putting the cases at a “standstill,” prosecutors said in court papers this week.

On Thursday in one of Pierce’s cases in federal court in Washington, a judge said he would appoint an attorney who could advise the client in Pierce’s absence. That was after the associate at Pierce’s law firm, who is not licensed as a lawyer and faces criminal charges himself in another matter, was unable to say when Pierce might be able to return.

At a hearing later Thursday for Pierce’s newest client, Pierce's associate was joined by a licensed attorney he said he had found to step in until Pierce returns.

Prosecutors repeatedly raised concerns this week that Pierce's absence and the actions of his associate, Ryan Marshall, on the attorney's behalf could cause problems in his cases, saying that Marshall had already done things he wasn't allowed to do.