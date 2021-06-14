Jane Austen family link to abolition movement comes to light

A diary entry from another Austen brother, Francis, called it regrettable that any trace of slavery “should be found to exist in countries dependent on England, or colonised by her subjects.” His opinion was not made public until the early 1900s.

Britain outlawed the slave trade in 1807 and made slavery illegal in 1833 with the exception of some territories. Subsequent legislation outlawed it entirely.

How Looser discovered Henry’s abolition activism is a scholarly detective story. In the course of her ongoing research, she found that he had billed himself as the Rev. H.T. Austen for his writing and public work. That pulled her down new paths, including his conference participation.

It was not to be found elsewhere, even in the Austen scholars' bible, “A Chronology of Jane Austen and her Family: 1600 to 2000” by Deidre Le Faye, which Looser describes as nearly 800 pages filled with “thousands and thousands of facts” about the Austens,

Looser's find coincides with a racial reappraisal that is taking place widely, including in the United Kingdom.