SAN FRANCISCO — When Miya Iwataki and other Japanese Americans fought in the 1980s for the U.S. government to apologize to families it imprisoned during World War II, Black politicians and civil rights leaders were integral to the movement.

Thirty-five years after they won that apology — and survivors of prison camps received $20,000 each— those advocates are now demanding atonement for Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved. Activists are joining revived reparations movements and pushing for government compensation for the lasting harm of slavery's legacy, from access to housing and education to voting rights and employment.

Advocating for reparations is "the right thing to do," said Iwataki, a resident of South Pasadena, California, who is in her 70s. She cited cross-cultural solidarity that has built up over decades.

Black lawmakers such as the late California congressmen Mervyn Dymally and Ron Dellums played critical roles in winning the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which formalized the government's apology and redress payments.

Last month marked the 81st anniversary of President Franklin D. Roosevelt signing an executive order that allowed the government to force an estimated 125,000 people — two-thirds of them U.S. citizens — from their homes and businesses, and incarcerate them in desolate, barbed-wire camps throughout the west.

"We want to help other communities win reparations, because it was so important to us," Iwataki said.

After stalling for decades at the federal level, reparations for slavery received new interest amid a national reckoning over the 2020 police killing of George Floyd. Amid nationwide protests that year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that established a first-in-the-nation task force to address the topic of slave reparations.

Other cities and counties followed, including Boston, St. Louis and San Francisco, where an advisory committee issued a draft recommendation last year proposing a lump-sum payment of $5 million apiece for eligible individuals.

In December, the National Nikkei Reparations Coalition, and over 70 other Japanese American and Asian American organizations, submitted a letter calling on the Biden administration to establish a presidential commission.

Japanese American activists in California are studying the landmark report issued by California's task force — and plan to reach out to college students, churches and other community groups to raise awareness about why Black reparations is needed.

Reparations critics say that monetary compensation and other forms of atonement are not necessary when no one alive today was enslaved or a slave owner, overlooking the inequities linger today.

Retired teacher Kathy Masaoka, 74, of Los Angeles, who testified in 1981 for Japanese American redress and in 2021 in favor of federal reparations legislation, said they are just beginning to educate their own community about Black history and anti-Black prejudice.

San Francisco attorney Don Tamaki, who is Japanese, is the only person appointed to California's nine-member task force who is not Black. He shared how critical it was for organizers to arrange for former detainees to tell their stories. Redress advocates had to make hard decisions, such as agreeing to legislation that denied reparations to an estimated 2,000 Latin Americans of Japanese descent who were also incarcerated.

Only 30% of U.S. adults surveyed by the Pew Research Center in 2021 supported reparations for slavery, 77% of whom were Black Americans. Support among Latinos and Asians was 39% and 33%, respectively, and white Americans had the lowest rate of support, at 18%.

Some advocates said reparations for the World War II incarceration camps was once considered outlandish. But many young Japanese Americans were inspired to mobilize from civil rights and ethnic pride movements, including the Black Panther Party and the Brown Berets, who promoted Chicano rights.

Some advocates were outraged by hearings set up by a 1980 federal commission on Japanese internment, called it a delaying tactic. But the testimonies served as a turning point.

Many survivors shared stories that even their families didn't know, educating not only the younger generation but the broader American public.

"There was not a dry eye in the house at those hearings," said Iwataki, who worked with the National Coalition for Redress/Reparations to arrange transportation to the hearings, as well as meals and translators, for former detainees.

Many young Japanese Americans went from frustration with their grandparents and parents for not fighting back to understanding how vulnerable they were, said Ron Wakabayashi, who was then national director of the Japanese American Citizens League.

The commission found no military necessity for the camps, saying they stemmed broadly from "race prejudice, war hysteria and a failure of political leadership," according to a report issued in 1983.

President Ronald Reagan signed the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, providing living survivors with a formal apology and $20,000 each. It would cost the U.S. government about $1.6 billion.

Throughout the process, activists said, the Congressional Black Caucus remained a steadfast supporter of reparations.

A year after the 1988 law, the late Congressman John Conyers introduced a bill to consider slavery reparations, named after the promise of 40 acres and a mule the U.S. initially made to freed slaves. It has gone nowhere.

