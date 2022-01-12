 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet split after 16 years together

  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet have ended their 16-year relationship.

A joint statement posted on the “Aquaman" star's Instagram page Wednesday that he and his wife were parting ways.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding (tilde)and our family is of no exception,” the post said, adding that they were announcing the split so “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, met and started dating in 2005 and officially married in late 2017. They have a son and daughter together.

Bonet, who rose to fame playing one of Bill Cosby's daughters on “The Cosby Show” and its spinoff, “A Different World,” was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Woodbury County Sheriffs respond to officer involved shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News