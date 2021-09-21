Jay-Z's organization seeks Kansas police agency's documents

“In response, Roc Nation has filed a 28-page petition stating there is a special interest in disclosing all records so the public can seek justice. Once the petition has been thoroughly reviewed, the Unified Government will follow-up by filing a response,” the statement said.

Roc Nation alleges the city has refused on three separate occasions to release documents. It is asking the court to override the state's public records law and make the documents public.

The state law includes a provision that allows a plaintiff to file a motion asking a judge to review a request for records and require that they be released.

The petition names several officers who face criminal charges for allegations of misconduct, particularly former detective Roger Golubski, who has been accused of sexually abusing mostly minority and poor women and framing people for crimes they did not commit.

Last year, a coalition of Kansas lawmakers, religious leaders and racial justice advocates requested an investigation into Golubski and other members of the department who were involved in allegation of misconduct and abuse.