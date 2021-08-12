Jenner campaign: No book, TV deals in works tied to recall

She’s turned off by Jenner’s past ties to former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t want anyone in office who thinks that kind divisiveness is acceptable,” she said, adding that Jenner “is not even on my radar.”

Nichole Cruz, a Democrat and voice-over artist who lives in nearby Marina del Rey, said she is not paying much attention to news about the election and has no qualms with Newsom. And to her, Jenner is little more than a name.

“I can't say that there is much I know about her,” Cruz said.

Jenner blames the homeless crisis on the high cost of living, unemployment and a lack of affordable housing, combined with mental health and drug problems for many of those on the streets. She faults Newsom for creating an “industry” around homelessness, in which state funds go to nonprofits, which turn around and fund his campaigns.

Through much of her street tour, she was trailed by about 20 reporters, photographers and TV camera operators, underscoring the value of her celebrity appeal. She was hounded by a lone heckler, who urged her to visit a nearby homeless shelter. “It’s all image,” the heckler shouted at her.

Newsom, aided by a record budget surplus, has proposed spending $12 billion to get more people off the streets and into housing.

