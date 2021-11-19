 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Jennifer Snowpez? Kids get creative with snowplow names

  • 0

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Captain Snowpants; Yo Bro, No Snow; and Jennifer Snowpez are among the names that will be on some of Vermont's snowplows this winter.

Vermont school students participated in the state transportation department's Name a Plow contest to come up with names for the snowplows serving their communities. The entries ranged from “creative and clever, to cute and silly," the agency said.

Participating schools got a visit from their newly named plows this week.

The full list of the names — including Plowy McPlowFace, Snow Place Like Home, Brr-rito and Steve — can be found on the transportation department's website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Divided House OKs Dems' social, climate bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News