'Jeopardy!' champ Matt Amodio's analytic style is a winner

AMODIO: From what I have read, I’m skeptical of the existence of photographic memories. Personally, I don’t think I have a different memory than any other person. I may have just a little bit better recall. When other people describe how they remember things — or more importantly, how they forget things — I can totally relate.

AP: You ring in very quickly but seem to take a long beat before answering. Is that a strategy?

AMODIO: Yes. I’m a big believer in measure twice, cut once. I’m very worried that I’m going to know it, or I’m going to think I know it, and then say it. And if I just took one extra second to pause and doublecheck my work, I would have the correct answer. So it’s just out of an abundance of caution. I’m not going to let hastiness turn into sloppiness.

AP: There's been instances when you've made viewers nervous with really big bets. How do you decide when to go for it or hold back?

AMODIO: I never endanger the game. The No. 1 priority for me is being able to play the next day. So I never want to make a bet just looking for more money in a way that would risk the outcome of the game. That being said, in general, I know more than half of for example, the final ('Jeopardy!' answers). In a gambling setting, if you have a better than 50% chance, it makes sense to put all your marbles in there and in the end, in the long run, it’ll work out. Now, unfortunately, I might not get to see the long run, so maybe it won’t even out.

