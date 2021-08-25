 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jersey Shore landmark Lucy the Elephant to get new skin
0 Comments
AP

Jersey Shore landmark Lucy the Elephant to get new skin

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jersey Shore landmark Lucy the Elephant to get new skin

FILE - People gather for the lighting of Margate N.J. landmark "Lucy the Elephant," Oct. 29, 2013. The boardwalk fixture is having all of its metal skin replaced because more than 50% of the exterior has degraded beyond repair. The executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, Richard Helfant, said Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 that the six-story high statue in Margate will close Sept. 20.

 Ben Fogletto

MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — The beach-side landmark, Lucy the Elephant, is having all of its metal skin replaced because more than 50% of its exterior has degraded beyond repair.

The six-story high elephant statue in Margate, New Jersey, will close Sept. 20 after architects determined it would be more cost effective to replace the metal siding than to try to restore it, according to Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee.

Built in 1881, Lucy was saved from demolition and moved a short distance from its original location in 1970. The National Historic Landmark on the Jersey Shore is one of the oldest roadside attractions in the country.

The new overhaul will cost $1.4 million and is funded in part by a grant from the Preserve New Jersey Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust, Helfant said Tuesday.

During restorations, a weatherproof scaffolding will be built around Lucy.

The target for reopening is Memorial Day 2022, Helfant said.

———

This story has been updated to show that Lucy is not located on a boardwalk.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Swarm of jellyfish takes over Crimea shores

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News