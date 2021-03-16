Jesuits in US pledge $100M for racial reconciliation

Details on how the funds will be spent remain to be worked out. But Stewart said roughly half of the grant money would go to organizations and initiatives seeking to promote racial justice and reconciliation. Some other funds would provide scholarships and other educational support for descendants of the 272.

“We will have programs in three to five years,” Stewart said. “But that will never be as important as what we do over the long run, the next 50 to 100 years.”

“We’re talking about dismantling the continuing legacy of slavery,” he said. “The way to get there is bring the whole nation along and face the truth about that history.”

Stewart said he and other leaders of the initiative do not consider it to be a form of reparations — a topic that has created conflict.

“We’re taking a positive approach not based on individual stipends,” he said. “It’s transformative rather than payback.”

Several other religious organizations in the U.S. have launched similar initiatives in the past two years, notably on the part of long-established Protestant churches that were active in the era of slavery.