Jets' assistant coach dies days after being struck by car while biking

Several of Knapp's former teams and players posted tributes and sent condolences to the coach's family on social media.

"From all-time greats like Peyton Manning to young players just starting their careers, Greg was a trusted confidant and the very definition of a 'quarterback whisperer,'" the Denver Broncos said in a statement. "More importantly, the connections and friendships he forged with players, coaches and staff — as well as their families — were genuine and special."

After a nine-year stint as an assistant at Sacramento State, where he also played quarterback, Knapp got his first NFL job with San Francisco in 1997 as an offensive quality control coach under Steve Mariucci. He was promoted to quarterbacks coach two years later and became the 49ers' offensive coordinator in 2001.

Knapp joined Jim Mora's staff in Atlanta as the offensive coordinator in 2004, and served in the same capacity for Oakland (2007-08 and 2012) and Seattle (2009). He also had stints as the quarterbacks coach for Houston (2010-11), Denver (2013-16) — where he helped Manning set single-season passing records in 2013 — and most recently in a second stint with the Falcons (2018-20).