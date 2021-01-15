Jets hire 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh as coach

The 20th coach in franchise history, Saleh beat out Smith, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, New Orleans defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Saleh is the sixth out of the past seven coaches hired by the Jets to not have previous full-time head coaching experience, with Gase being the exception. Bowles was Miami’s interim coach in 2011. Saleh is also the fourth former defensive coordinator to get the job among New York’s past five hires, with Gase again the only exception.

With the Jets, Saleh will have plenty of work to do. New York hasn’t made the postseason since the 2010 season, the NFL’s longest active playoff drought with both Cleveland and Tampa Bay getting in this season.

Saleh and Douglas will also have lots of questions to answer about the roster, none bigger than what the Jets should do at quarterback.