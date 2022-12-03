 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jewish leaders fear antisemitic celebrities normalizing hate, and other trending topics

Jewish leaders: Antisemitic celebrities stoke fears of normalizing hate

A surge of anti-Jewish vitriol spread by celebrities is stoking fears that public figures are normalizing hate and ramping up the risk of violence. Former President Donald Trump hosted a Holocaust-denying white supremacist at Mar-a-Lago. The rapper Ye expressed love for Adolf Hitler in an interview. Basketball star Kyrie Irving appeared to promote an antisemitic film on social media. Those are just a few recent examples of influential people abusing their platforms to amplify antisemitism in a way that has been taboo for decades in the U.S. Some people say the incidents harken back to a darker time in America when powerful people routinely spread conspiracy theories about Jews with impunity.

Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and are threatening to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Russia needs to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia’s permanent representative in Vienna warned, "From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil.”

Strong quake shakes main Indonesia island, no major damage

A strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java, causing panic but only minor damage just two weeks after an equally powerful quake killed hundreds. The head of the national rescue agency says the quake on Saturday injured one resident in West Java’s Garut district, and at least four houses and a school were damaged. No other casualties have been reported. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Nov. 21 killed at least 331 people and injured nearly 600 in West Java’s Cianjur city. The U.S. Geological Survey says the latest quake measured 5.7 magnitude. High-rises in Jakarta, the capital, swayed for more than 10 seconds and some ordered evacuations, sending streams of people into the streets.

More of today's trending stories:

The United States is out of the 2022 World Cup after a tough 3-1 loss Saturday morning eliminated Team USA. Fans at a well-attended watch party in Chinatown were feeling hopeful, but heartbreak followed. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.” No cause of death or other details were immediately provided. McVie was a steady presence and personality in a band known for its frequent lineup changes and volatile personalities. During its peak commercial years, from 1975-80, the band sold tens of millions of records and was an ongoing source of fascination for fans as it transformed personal battles into melodic, compelling songs.

