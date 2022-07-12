Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden apologized Tuesday for saying Latinos are "as unique" as San Antonio breakfast tacos during a speech to the nation's largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.
"The first lady apologizes that her words conveyed anything but pure admiration and love for the Latino community," tweeted Jill Biden's spokesperson, Michael LaRosa.
The first lady flew to San Antonio on Monday to address the annual conference of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights and advocacy group formerly known as the National Council of La Raza.
But her attempt to compliment Latino diversity didn't go over very well when she said that the community is "as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio."
She also badly mispronounced "bodegas," small stores in urban areas typically specializing in Hispanic groceries.
The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists' organization tweeting, "We are not tacos."
A Pennsylvania 911 operator faces involuntary manslaughter and other charges for failing to send an ambulance to the rural home of a woman who died of internal bleeding about a day later. A county detective last week filed charges against 50-year-old Leon Price, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk. The charges are based on Price’s failure to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would go to the hospital. A legal expert says criminal charges against dispatchers are rare. The daughter of the 54-year-old Kronk says she believes her mother would have lived if an ambulance had been sent.
The alleged shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois and came to Madison "seriously contemplated" using a gun and 60 rounds in his car to attack a celebration in Madison on the same day, police said.