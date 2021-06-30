Jill Biden featured on cover of Vogue magazine, renewing first lady tradition

Biden tells Van Meter, who traveled with the first lady on several recent official trips for the Vogue feature, she thinks the mood of the nation has shifted since President Joe Biden took office.

"During the campaign, I felt so much anxiety from people; they were scared. When I travel around the country now, I feel as though people can breathe again," she says. "I think that's part of the reason Joe was elected. People wanted someone to come in and heal this nation, not just from the pandemic, which I feel Joe did by, you know, getting shots in everybody's arms."

She added she thinks Biden's demeanor affected change. "He's just a calmer president. He lowers the temperature," says Biden.

The President was also interviewed, separately, by Van Meter. Biden says being commander in chief has changed their marriage, and that he finds himself at times missing the freedoms he says they used to enjoy.

"I miss her. I'm really proud of her. But it's not like we can just go off like we used to," the President said. "When we were living in Delaware and married, once a month we'd just go up to a local bed-and-breakfast by ourselves, to make sure we had a romantic time to just get away and hang out with each other."