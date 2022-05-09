 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Jill Biden makes surprise Ukraine visit; Putin's Victory Day message; 'Doctor Strange 2' has big open

  • 0

Today is Monday, May 9, 2022. Let's get caught up.

A look at this morning's top stories, today's weather forecast across the U.S., and more:

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

A heat dome is building, bringing very hot temperatures to the Central U.S. all week. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, May 9

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
National Politics
AP urgent spotlight

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

UZHHOROD, Ukraine (AP) — Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day
National Politics
AP

Russia presses Ukraine assault as Putin marks Victory Day

  • By ELENA BECATOROS and JON GAMBRELL - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Russian forces pushed forward in their assault on Ukraine, seeking to capture the crucial southern port city of Mariupol as Moscow celebrated its Victory Day holiday. Determined to show success in a war now in its 11th week, Russian troops pummeled a seaside steel mill where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making their last stand in the port city of Mariupol. The mill is the only part of the city not overtaken by the invaders. Its defeat would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014. Speaking Monday at a military parade marking the holiday, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to justify his invasion.

White House says internet providers to discount fee for poor
Technology
AP

White House says internet providers to discount fee for poor

  • By AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

The Biden administration says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to low-income Americans. The program announced Monday could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households — $75 in tribal areas. With the new commitment from the internet providers, 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second. That makes their internet service fully covered by the government subsidy if they sign up for service with one of the program's providers.

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight
National
AP

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

  • By CEDAR ATTANASIO and KATHLEEN RONAYNE - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Dangerous, gusty winds are expected to continue across northeast New Mexico into Monday. That's likely to complicate the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. Firefighters have been able to stop the fire from spreading eastward toward Las Vegas, New Mexico, the area's largest city with 13,000 people. But the northern and southern ends of the flames are proving trickier to contain. Wind gusts have topped 50 miles per hour and are keeping some firefighting aircraft on the ground. The fires now cover 275 square miles. That's more than twice the size of Philadelphia.

With Marcos Jr. tipped to win, Philippines at tenuous moment
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

With Marcos Jr. tipped to win, Philippines at tenuous moment

  • By JIM GOMEZ - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Filipinos are voting for a new president with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights as the top contenders. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos holding the top office. The winner of Monday's election will take office on June 30 and stands to inherit immense problems, including deep poverty and the legacy of a brutal anti-drugs crackdown led by outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. His daughter, Sara Duterte, has topped surveys for the vice presidential race.

‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022
National
AP

‘Doctor Strange 2’ conjures up biggest opening of 2022

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The summer movie season is off to a blockbuster start thanks to “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” The superhero extravaganza grossed an estimated $185 million in ticket sales in its first weekend in U.S. and Canadian theaters, the Walt Disney Co. said Sunday. Not only did it more than double the opening of the first “Doctor Strange,” which opened to $85 million in 2016, it’s also the biggest opener of the year, ahead of “The Batman’s” $134 million, the second biggest of the pandemic, behind “Spider-Man: Far From Home’s” $260.1 million, and the sixth biggest of all time globally. 

Packed Tony nominations show return of pre-pandemic Broadway
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

Packed Tony nominations show return of pre-pandemic Broadway

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

After a frantic end to the Broadway season and some nervous moments as shows struggled to reach the eligibility deadline amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks, nominations for the Tony Awards are finally at hand. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and three-time nominee Joshua Henry were scheduled to announce the 26-category list Monday morning on the Tony’s YouTube channel. The season represents a full return to theaters after nearly two years of a pandemic-mandated shutdown. It is also notable for a wave of plays by Black playwrights, reflecting the impact on Broadway of the global conversation about race following the killing of George Floyd in 2020.

NBA Playoff roundup: Mavericks, 76ers win again at home in Game 4s to tie series
Basketball
AP

NBA Playoff roundup: Mavericks, 76ers win again at home in Game 4s to tie series

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of foul trouble for Chris Paul to beat the Phoenix Suns 111-101 on Sunday, evening the Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2.

NHL Playoff roundup: Marchand helps Bruins beat Hurricanes to even series 2-2

NHL Playoff roundup: Marchand helps Bruins beat Hurricanes to even series 2-2

  • By The Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had two goals and three assists, including the tiebreaker early in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat th…

Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

Logano bumps Byron on next-to-last lap for Darlington win

  • By PETE IACOBELLI - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Joey Logano bumped leader William Byron from behind and into the wall on the next to last lap to win at Darlington Raceway on Sunday. Logano tracked Byron for about 25 laps until running up to his rear bumper, smacking it hard and sending Byron into the wall. Logano went on to his first win of the season and his first ever at the track “Too Tough To Tame.” The victory ended a 40-race winless drought for Logano, who last won on the dirt at Bristol in 2021. Byron fell to 13th and called Logano “an idiot.” 

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Russia Victory Day Parade

People look at self-propelled artillery vehicles Msta-S rolling during the Victory Day military parade at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

In Woodbury County, there are 11 dams with a hazard rating of "high" which means that the likely loss of human life is high if dam failure occurs. One of those, "Smokey Hollow Subwatershed Site 4," is marked as being in fair condition while the other 10 have a satisfactory rating. Condition ratings range from good down to unsatisfactory.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News