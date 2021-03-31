Jill Biden urges farmworkers to get vaccinated in California

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden praised California farmworkers for their persistence during the pandemic and urged them to get vaccinated during a visit Wednesday to an agricultural region of the state.

“Without the farmworkers who kept harvesting our food, or the factory workers who packaged it, or the grocery store clerks who stocked our shelves, hey, we wouldn’t have made it through this year," Biden said.

She delivered remarks at The Forty Acres, once the headquarters of the United Farm Workers and now a vaccination site for those workers. She was joined by Gov. Gavin Newsom, farmworkers and volunteers to celebrate the state holiday honoring UFW leader César Chávez.

President Joe Biden has a bust of Chávez in the Oval Office.

The site is in Kern County, one of the larger counties in the agricultural Central Valley that has been hard hit by the pandemic. Three-quarters of the population in the small city of Delano is Latino, a demographic that has seen a disproportionate number of virus deaths in the state.

Biden urged farmworkers to get the shot, referencing Pope Francis’ comments that people have a moral obligation to be vaccinated.