Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 75 years of marriage

Remarkably, the Carters' tireless public service has endured multiple health issues over the years.

They were each hospitalized in 2019 -- Jimmy for hip surgery after a fall on his way to go turkey hunting and Rosalynn taken in for observation and testing after feeling faint days later. The former President has also fought cancer in his liver and brain, announcing his cancer was gone in late 2015.

In his book "A Full Life," published earlier that year, Jimmy -- now the oldest living former president at 96 -- said he and Rosalynn were "blessed with good health and look to the future with eagerness and confidence, but are prepared for inevitable adversity when it comes."

Just a day after suffering the first of several falls in 2019, he was back out building homes for Habitat for Humanity, even with a black eye and 14 stitches. Rosalynn was by his side.