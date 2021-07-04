 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of 'full partnership' this week. Here's their story.
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of 'full partnership' this week. Here's their story.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2018, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter are seen ahead of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021.

The young midshipman needed a date one evening while he was home from the U.S. Naval Academy, so his younger sister paired him with a family friend who already had a crush.

Nearly eight decades later, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are still together in the same tiny town where they were born, grew up and had that first outing. In between, they've traveled the world as Naval officer and military spouse, American president and first lady, and finally as human rights and public health ambassadors.

"It's a full partnership," the 39th president told The Associated Press during a joint interview ahead of the couple's 75th wedding anniversary on July 7.

It will be another milestone for the longest-married presidential couple in American history. At 96, Carter also is the longest-lived of the 45 men who've served as chief executive. Yet even having reached that pinnacle, Carter has said often since leaving the Oval Office in 1981 that the most important decision he ever made wasn't as head of state, commander in chief or even executive officer of a nuclear submarine in the early years of the Cold War.

Rather, it was falling for Eleanor Rosalynn Smith in 1945 and marrying her the following summer. "My biggest secret is to marry the right person if you want to have a long-lasting marriage," Carter said.

The nonagenarians — she's now 93 — offered a few other tips for an enduring bond. Read the full story here:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News