Jimmy Smits figured he could carry a tune 'In the Heights'

AP: In the original show, your character has a wife. In the film, you are a widow parenting Nina alone. What did you think about this change?

SMITS: I think it worked in terms of the relationship between the father and the daughter because there was much more at stake because he was by himself. It was even more important that his daughter do well.

AP: Leslie Grace described you as a father figure on the set — “el papá de los pollitos” (the father of the little chickens) — in her words. Did you also feel that way?

SMITS: You know, I’m marveled at the work that they did. I mean, if they felt that way I’m honored, but we all worked hard and I think everybody understood the importance of what we were doing. Everybody brought their A game. I think that the time that we spent before the actual shooting, which was all of the choreography and the musical rehearsals, everybody coalesced in a very important way and I see that on the screen, I see that in the little intimate scenes that Leslie had with Corey Hawkins and Anthony and Melissa have together. I mean, of course the big musical (numbers) too, but the little moments really resonate in a beautiful way that I think all audiences are gonna be able to connect with.

AP: How was working with Leslie?