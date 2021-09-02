Joe Rogan, controversial podcast host, says he's taking ivermectin after positive COVID test

(CNN) -- Joe Rogan, one of the world's highest paid and most influential podcast hosts, announced Wednesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and said he'd embarked on a fringe treatment regime.

In a video posted to his official Instagram account, Rogan said he felt "very weary" on Saturday and got tested for Covid-19 the following day. He said ahead of the test he quarantined from his family and "throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on."

Rogan's revealing his positive diagnosis comes after he dismissed to some extent the usefulness of the vaccine on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," which is exclusively available on Spotify. In April, Rogan told listeners that if a 21-year-old asked him if they should get vaccinated, he would suggest they do not.

"If you're a healthy person, and you're exercising all the time, and you're young, and you're eating well, like, I don't think you need to worry about this," Rogan said.

He later clarified his comments, saying he is "not an anti-vax person" and that he is "not a respected source of information, even for me."