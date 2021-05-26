Joe West breaks umpiring record with 5,376th game

The White Sox recognized West’s achievement on the scoreboard, and then showed a video with country music star Garth Brooks and some of West's former and current umpiring colleagues offering their congratulations. The crowd responded with mostly boos.

The San Diego Chicken mascot was on hand, too, presenting West with flowers during the game.

The colorful West is perhaps the most famous umpire in major league history, known for his memorable run-ins with several players and managers over the years, to go along with at least one executive. West said he will decide at the end of the season if he wants to keep working as an umpire.

He also fashions himself as a country music singer and songwriter, leading to the nicknames “Cowboy Joe” and “Country Joe.” The Oak Ridge Boys, members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and friends with West, sung the national anthem before his record-breaking game.

West began his big league career at age 23, doing a handful of games in the last month of the 1976 season. His first plate job included Hall of Fame knuckleballer Phil Niekro throwing to young Braves catcher Dale Murphy.