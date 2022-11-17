NEW YORK (AP) — John Ray III, new CEO of collapsed crypto firm FTX, says he's never seen such "a complete failure of corporate controls."
John Ray III, new CEO of collapsed crypto firm FTX, says he's never seen such "a complete failure of corporate controls"
