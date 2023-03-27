Looks like Keanu Reeves will be around a bit longer in the "John Wick" franchise.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake told Deadline the studio is not yet ready to bid farewell to the actor or the character after "John Wick: Chapter 4" had a strong opening weekend on the box office.

"We're not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise," Drake said. "It's what alternative there will be."

While many believed the forth Wick film would be the last for its star, Reeves reportedly said during the film's premiere at SXSW that his John Wick character has a cameo in the forthcoming Wick spinoff, "Ballerina," starring Ana de Armas.

"There's a lot of different things that we can do," Drake said of the Wick character.

"I've seen this movie five times in the last week," Drake said. "I can see the way that the audience moves him."

The first "John Wick" film was released in 2014.

