Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settle, Harvey Weinstein found guilty and Franco Harris dies | Hot off the Wire podcast

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- There was a settlement between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape.
- A woman was caught inside the home of Robert DeNiro.
- And Pittsburgh Steelers icon Franco Harris died.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
Busy week for travel as consumers deal with inflation during the holiday season | Hot off the Wire podcast
People are also reading…
🎧 The hosts look back at their prognostications about topics including vaccines, the Oscars and Donald Trump.
From hurricanes to blizzards to flash floods, it was an eventful year for weather across the United States.
Don't wait until January (or later) to start planning your tax return. These tips can help you before the end of the year.