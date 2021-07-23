Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by appeals court

“If you’re going to play the role of a paid private judge you have to play by the rules and the rules are very clear, they require full transparency,” Jolie's attorney Robert Olson said. “Matters that should have been disclosed were not disclosed."

The panel questioned whether such an arrangement should be allowed in California at all, but their ruling applies only to Ouderkirk.

Attorneys for the two sides did not have an immediate comment on the ruling.

Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, were among Hollywood’s most prominent couples for 12 years. They had been married for two years when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. They were declared divorced in April 2019, after their lawyers asked for a judgment that allowed a married couple to be declared single while other issues remained, including finances and child custody.

In May, Jolie and her attorneys criticized Ouderkirk for not allowing the couple's children to testify in the proceedings.