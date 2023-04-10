Today is Monday, April 10, 2023. Let's get caught up.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
Jon Rahm has become the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters. Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by four shots to start the marathon day of 30 holes, which was necessary to complete the rain-delayed third round. He wound up with a runaway victory when Koepka collapsed in the final round. Phil Mickelson turned in a 65 for a remarkable charge by the 52-year-old three-time Masters champion. But that was never going to be enough. Rahm won his second major championship and moves back to No. 1 in the world. The Masters is his fourth victory of the year. Mickelson and Koepka carry the flag for LIV Golf by tying for second four shots back of Rahm.
Nashville officials are poised to vote to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues over their gun control protest on the House floor after a deadly school shooting. A metro council vote Monday would send Rep. Justin Jones back after essentially a long weekend. Many councilmembers have said they want to send Jones back to the statehouse. Expelled Memphis Rep. Justin Pearson, meanwhile, could be reappointed at a Wednesday meeting of the Shelby County Commission. The expulsions have made Tennessee a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy, while propelling the ousted lawmakers into the national spotlight.
The nation’s top health official says a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was “not America.” And Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra isn't ruling out defying the judge’s order if necessary. Becerra tells CNN's “State of the Union” that “we want the courts to overturn this reckless decision” so women can continue to have “access to a drug that’s proven itself safe.” He says that for now, women do have access to the abortion medication mifepristone because a federal judge in Texas has put his ruling from Friday on hold for a week so federal officials could file a challenge.
Golden State is in the playoffs. LeBron James is heading to the play-in tournament. And the Minnesota Timberwolves lost Rudy Gobert to a fight with a teammate, then won a fight to improve their playoff hopes. The final day of the NBA season was predictably wild, with tons of unpredictable elements as well. It took until the 1,230th and last game of the year went final, but the Western Conference playoff and play-in bracket are finally set, highlighted by the Los Angeles Clippers and defending champion Golden State Warriors getting a few days off knowing that they're officially in the postseason.
Former President Donald Trump is trying to turn criminal charges against him to his political advantage. Trump has been claiming the 34 felony charges filed against him last week are part of a plot to interfere with the 2024 presidential election. He's made similar allegations about several other criminal probes swirling around him. Trump routinely has claimed that elections he's run in were rigged against him, often before voting even began. As the first former president ever charged with a crime, his latest version of that claim takes him even further into uncharted territory.
China’s military has declared it is “ready to fight” after completing three days of large-scale combat exercises around Taiwan that simulated sealing off the island in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the U.S. last week. China says the “combat readiness patrols” named Joint Sword were meant as a warning to self-governing Taiwan, which China claims as its own. The exercises were similar to ones conducted by China last August, when it launched missile strikes on targets in the seas around Taiwan in retaliation for then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but have been smaller and less disruptive.
French authorities said the death toll rose to four people after two bodies were found Monday in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille. Rescuers continued searching for four people who are unaccounted-for. Two other bodies had previously been found overnight. The judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims, firefighters said in a statement. Minister for Cities and Housing Olivier Klein said “the hope to find survivors is still there” after he met with rescuers on site. Marseille mayor Benoit Payan tweeted Monday that “the pain and sorrow are great.” The collapse occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday in an old quarter in the center of Marseille, France’s second-largest city.
The investigation started roughly 29 months ago with two missing children. It soon grew to encompass five states, four suspected murders and claims of an unusual, doomsday-focused religious beliefs. On Monday morning, an Idaho jury will begin the difficult task of deciding the veracity of those claims and others in the triple murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. Prosecutors charged Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two children: Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Prosecutors also have charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.
A jury will soon decide whether the onetime leader of the Proud Boys extremist group is guilty in one of the most serious cases brought in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Closing arguments could be as early as this week before jurors in Washington, D.C., decide whether to convict Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants of seditious conspiracy. Defense attorneys have argued that there is no evidence of a plan for the Proud Boys to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6. The case is expected to go to the jury after almost three months of testimony, dozens of witnesses and countless legal fights.
The Boston Bruins have broken the NHL record for wins in a season after beating the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 behind David Pastrnak’s hat trick that got him to 60 goals for the first time in his career. Bruins picked up their 63rd win to break a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha also scored and Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves for Boston. The Presidents' Trophy winners were without several key contributors including top two centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci and No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy. They nevertheless won their sixth in a row. Philadelphia
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
On April 10, 1912, the British liner RMS Titanic set sail from Southampton, England, on its ill-fated maiden voyage.
In 2005, Tiger Woods won his fourth Masters with a spectacular finish of birdies and bogeys.
***