Journalists allege police harassment at Minnesota protests

Demonstrators have gathered outside the Brooklyn Center police station every night since the shooting, frequently throwing water bottles and other objects at police behind a protective fence. Officers have responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and other projectiles at times, and have usually marched in lines to clear the area after curfew or after some protesters approached or sought to damage the fence. Their tactics have drawn criticism from Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott, who is Black, and other elected officials around the Twin Cities.

Several journalists posted photos and videos online from the protests Friday evening showing police detaining them while checking their credentials, and in at least one case spraying chemical irritant at two journalists. A freelance photographer tweeted that an officer pepper-sprayed him, punched him in the face and tore off his credentials before another officer smashed his head into the ground.

“We are extremely troubled by how the media is being treated and have repeatedly shared those concerns with the authorities,” said Suki Dardarian, senior managing editor and vice president at the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.