Journalists booted from Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall

ATLANTA (AP) — Two journalists were kicked out of a public town hall event and threatened with arrest for trying to ask a question of Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has come under heavy criticism for supporting social media posts that advocated violence against Democratic officials.

The journalists from WRCB-TV were invited to attend the Wednesday event in Dalton, Georgia, and were given credentials for it, Callie Starnes, WRCB-TV’s news director, told The Associated Press.

“Once we arrived we were told we were not allowed to speak to guests or the congresswoman,” the reporter, Meredith Aldis, said on the station’s broadcast Wednesday night.

In a video posted online by the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based news station, the reporter can be heard starting to ask Greene a question when the congresswoman stops her and says, “I’m talking to my constituents.”

A staffer from Greene’s office then approaches the reporter and tells her to leave, before he calls over a sheriff’s deputy.