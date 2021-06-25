Joy and sorrow amid boy's dramatic rescue, mother's death

“I'll be right back. I'm going to get help," Balboa said, trying to comfort the boy.

“Please don't leave me, please don't leave me,” the boy cried.

“He was absolutely terrified. The sheer terror in his voice, that fact that his mother, that he can’t find her,” said Balboa, who was in town from Arizona visiting his father.

Video of Jonah's rescue has played on repeat in the news, tugging hearts as rescuers with flashlights slowly helped him out from under a pile of cement and twisted steel and carried him away on a stretcher.

Asked about his condition, Lisa Mozloom, a friend of the family told the AP, “He will be fine. He’s a miracle.” Mozloom said Jonah had been taken to the hospital at one point but said he was “stable.”

Authorities have said at least four people died in the building collapse, and with 159 still unaccounted for they fear the death toll will rise sharply. They have not publicly released the identities of the deceased, but Mozloom confirmed Fang's death.