Joy of music returns to Grammys; Oscar nominations today; Biden, Harris open cross-country tour

These headlines are in the news this morning: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish made Grammys history; Oscar nominations to be announced today; Biden, Harris and team will hit the road to sell benefits of passed COVID relief package.
TOP STORIES
The joy of music returns for Grammy winners, performers
Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards. Just as joyously, dozens of creators largely sidelined for a year due to the pandemic got to make music again.
The Grammys on Sunday broke through the Zoom trap that has bedeviled other awards shows with a surprisingly intimate evening that, at its best, felt like viewers were invited into a private club with their favorite musicians.
Four different women won the four most prestigious Grammys. Swift's quiet surprise, “folklore,” was album of the year; Eilish's “Everything I Wanted” was her second consecutive record of the year winner; H.E.R.'s topical “I Can't Breathe” won song of the year and Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist. More coverage here:
Oscar nominations Monday could belong to 'Mank' and Netflix
NEW YORK (AP) — Nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday will look — in more ways than one — unlike they ever have before.
After a pandemic year that shuttered most movie theaters, none of the expected best-picture nominees will have hardly any box office to speak of. It will be an Oscars not just without blockbusters but with many movies that have hardly played on the big screen. Streaming services are set to dominate Hollywood’s biggest and most sought-after awards.
But even if the pictures — to paraphrase Norma Desmond — literally got smaller in a movie year ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, they also were more diverse. Monday’s nominations are poised to bring history in the directing category, and unveil an acting field with potentially a record number of people of color nominated. Read more:
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan's benefits
WASHINGTON (AP) — Let the sales push begin.
President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are opening an ambitious, cross-country tour this week to highlight the benefits of his $1.9 trillion plan to defeat the coronavirus and boost the economy.
The road show — dubbed the “Help is Here” tour by the White House — begins Monday with Harris heading to a COVID-19 vaccination site and a culinary academy in Las Vegas and first lady Jill Biden touring a New Jersey elementary school. Read more:
- President Joe Biden on Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.
- The 68 teams whose names popped up in the March Madness bracket only thought it was time to celebrate: The next four or five days figure to be the most nerve-wracking part of their seasons.
- A powerful late winter snowstorm intensified over the central Rocky Mountains on Sunday with heavy snow and wind leading to airport and road closures, power outages and avalanche warnings in parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
- Jury selection continues Monday for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death, with the process halfway complete after the first week.
- Gunfire erupted at a party on Chicago’s South Side early Sunday, killing two people and wounding 13 others in what authorities say may have been a gang-related shooting.
- Martin Truex Jr. blew past Joey Logano on the final restart at Phoenix Raceway and pulled away for his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season and 28th overall.
- The Drew Brees era with the New Orleans Saints — marked by a Super Bowl celebration, raucous record-setting nights in the rebuilt Superdome and the undersized quarterback’s outsized role in a historic city’s rebirth — has ended.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
ON THIS DATE
President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote, a…
In 1997, Dean Smith becomes the career victory leader when the Tar Heels beat Colorado. Smith, with 877 victories, passes Kentucky coaching le…
