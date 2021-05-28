Juanes visits the origins of his inspiration in 10th album

JUANES: He loved the song. We sent the song to his management months ago before we shot the documentary and he loved it. He said, “OK, this is good for me, you guys can release that.” And for me that was huge, you know? We got his OK and that was really important. Not just from him, but from all the other artists.

AP: You sing “Could You Be Loved” in English. Why translate “Dancing in the Dark?”

JUANES: You know, when I went to Bruce Springsteen’s song and I saw the lyrics, I found the song very powerful in a way that is very human and very vulnerable, and I think at that point — that was during COVID — I just wanted for all Spanish speaking people to understand it. And we take the song like to a mid-tempo, it’s more like a folk kind of vibe, but with the lyrics is Spanish it sounds so powerful. I just love it.

AP: You played quite with the rhythms of the songs. Guerra's “La Bilirrubina” is no longer only a merengue, for instance.