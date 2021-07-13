Judge agrees to free QAnon believer charged in Capitol riot

“Six months later, languishing in a DC Jail cell, locked down most of the time, he feels deceived, recognizing that he bought into a pack of lies,” Davis wrote.

Jensen faces charges including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer.

Davis said he tried to book a plane ticket for Jensen but wasn’t able to, leading him to believe that his client is on a no-fly list.

Few of the more than 500 people charged in the Capitol riot remain locked up while they fight the charges.

An appeals court ruling in March that led to the release of a mother and son charged in the riot set standards for how judges should weigh whether to keep Jan. 6 defendants locked up awaiting trial.

The appeals court found that the judge who ordered Eric Munchel and his mother Lisa Eisenhart detained failed to show how they could be a threat to the community, noting that they didn’t assault anyone or destroy anything on Jan. 6.

Judges have since cited that ruling in several decisions releasing defendants.

But the appeals court also said last week that people could still be found to be a danger to the public and kept in jail even if they didn’t commit violence on Jan. 6.