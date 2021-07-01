Judge appoints new special prosecutor in Tisaby case

Tisaby was hired by Democratic Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate Greitens. The indictment against Tisaby alleges he denied taking notes during his interview of the woman who was involved with Greitens, although a recording showed him doing so. The indictment also says that while Tisaby claimed he didn’t receive notes from the prosecutor’s office before interviewing the woman, a document uncovered during grand jury proceedings showed Gardner provided Tisaby her notes.

The indictment also raises concerns about whether Gardner was complicit, saying she failed to correct Tisaby’s inaccuracies or report them, and that she made incorrect statements to defense lawyers and a judge.

Meanwhile, Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel said in a court filing in May that a review indicated Gardner concealed evidence that could have helped Greitens. A hearing to determine if Gardner should be disciplined is planned but no date has been set.