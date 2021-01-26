Judge bars U.S. from enforcing 100-day ban on deportations, dealing an early blow to President Biden’s immigration plans

Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”
- Updated
The pardons and commutations announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump's White House term included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap stars and former members of Congress.
Biden's Day 2: President revokes Trump's 'patriotic education'; Buttigieg urges funds for Transportation
- Updated
On President Biden's second day in office, he continues to undo Trump policies, including revoking a report on "patriotic education." See Biden's schedule, Cabinet update, to-do list and more.
- Updated
The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.
Your Thursday morning headlines: Biden wastes no time moving on national virus strategy; A-listers turn out for Biden-Harris; and there's a Powerball winner. Get caught up.
- Updated
The latest from today's inauguration ceremonies.
- Updated
With a slew of executive orders, President Joe Biden served notice Thursday that the nation's COVID-19 response is under new management and he's demanding progress to reduce infections and lift the pandemic.
The nation's largest vaccination campaign in history encounters confusion and delays, while frustration mounts over reduced shipments of vaccine. Meanwhile, rising infections pack the nation's hospitals -- and morgues. Find out what's next.
Your Friday morning headlines: Dr. Fauci feels "liberated" in first days of Biden administration; president preps COVID stopgap; Amazon vs. Parler. Plus: weekend weather, birthdays and more.
- Updated
President Joe Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration. He said there was “no time to start like today.”