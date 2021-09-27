Judge blocks key NYPD tactic: Scouring sealed arrest records

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in an essay Monday in the Daily News that putting barriers between officers and sealed records would be a “serious setback for public safety" and that “sealing of criminal records does not always equate to a determination of innocence."

Under the law, arrest records are sealed in cases that end in acquittals, but also when charges are dropped or dismissed or when a defendant is sent to a diversionary program, an alternative increasingly embraced by prosecutors. If a district attorney decides not to pursue certain cases as a matter of policy, those records are sealed too, Shea said.

Records from about half the arrests between 2014 and 2018 have been sealed.

Shea said he feared officers walking into an ambush because they won't be able to see where prior gun arrests have been made, or detectives not knowing a child kidnapping suspect’s background because molestation charges against him were dropped and sealed when victims declined to testify.

The department said it also relies on sealed arrest records in internal discipline cases and to assess crime patterns, guide officer deployment, track the effectiveness of reentry programs and refer at-risk youths to the city's summer employment program.