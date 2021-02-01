Judge calls for meeting at LA shelter on homeless crisis

Andy Bales, the CEO of Union Rescue Mission who was with the judge during the tour, said what they saw was “despicable.”

“These ladies were suffering out there in the rain, in the cold. Some didn't have shoes,” Bales said Monday.

Combined with the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring mental health and substance abuse issues among those living on the streets, the judge compared homelessness in the region to “a significant natural disaster in Southern California with no end in sight.”

A January 2020 count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reported that there were more than 66,400 homeless people living in Los Angeles County — by far the largest single concentration in the state. That included more than 41,000 within the city limits. Both figures were up more than 12% from the previous year.

Carter noted that 1,383 homeless people died in the city and county of Los Angeles last year, a 32% increase from 2019.

The judge slammed local officials for their “apparent abdication of responsibility” to keep the streets safe, adding that the court “cannot allow the paralysis of the political process” to continue to endanger lives.