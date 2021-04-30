Judge: Case against McCloskeys won't go back to grand jury

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge on Friday denied a defense request to return to a grand jury the case against a St. Louis couple accused of waving guns at racial injustice protesters last year.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, filed a motion this month seeking to send the case back to the grand jury to decide if the couple should have been indicted in the first place. Schwarz cited “bias” in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office that he said tainted the grand jury process.

Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan — who was appointed months after the indictment — said Circuit Judge David denied the motion and set trial for Nov. 1. The next hearing will be in June.

Callahan declined to comment on the ruling itself, and Schwartz didn't immediately respond to text messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. Gardner's spokeswoman, Allison Hawk, said the office is no longer handling the case and had no comment.