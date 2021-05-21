Judge: City didn't target dead lawyer in Mississippi scandal

Police arrested three people — John Mary, Clayton Kelly and Mayfield. Mayfield, whose mother lived at the same nursing home, was accused of giving Mary directions to Cochran's room and was arrested by city police and charged with charged with conspiracy to exploit a vulnerable adult. He killed himself a little more than a month later. Mary and Kelly later each pleaded guilty to conspiracy.

In 2017, Mayfield's family sued the city, Madison Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler, the police chief, an investigator, the Butler Snow law firm, the firm's managing partner and another lawyer alleging they were Cochran supporters who conspired to target Mayfield for prosecution to help Cochran's reelection chances.

All those defendants except the city itself had already been dismissed from the case before Wednesday.

Reeves wrote that despite sworn statements from former Madison County Assistant District Attorney Dow Yoder that “this case was handled unlike any other case that ever came through the DA’s office," there was “no evidence” that Mayfield was investigated or arrested by city police because of constitutionally protected speech or political activity.