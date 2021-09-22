Judge considers request to block Arizona abortion law

Emboldened by the U.S. Supreme Court’s turn to the right during former President Donald Trump's administration, Republican-controlled legislatures around the country have embraced efforts to further restrict or outright ban abortion. States enacted more than 90 new restrictions on abortion this year, the most in decades, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights.

The high court in May signaled its willingness to reconsider Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling establishing a nationwide right to abortion before a fetus could survive outside a mother’s womb, generally around 24 weeks. And this month, the justices declined to block a Texas law that bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy — before some people know they’re pregnant.

In the Arizona case, U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, did not say which way he would rule. He sharply grilled both attorneys for more than two hours.

He focused in particular on inconsistencies in the law. It allows criminal charges for doctors who perform an abortion based “solely” on a genetic abnormality, but also requires the physician to sign a form saying the abortion was not sought “because of” genetics — omitting the word solely.