Judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The lawyer for the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit alleging decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center accused the state of silencing victims at a hearing Thursday. But an attorney for the state said the accuser should have come forward either soon after his abuse or after the passage of a federal law that called attention to the sexual assault of inmates.

David Meehan sued the Sununu Youth Services Center, the agencies overseeing it and half a dozen former employees in January 2020 alleging that he endured near daily beatings and rapes in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. His attorney now represents more than 250 men and women who say they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018, but a Merrimack County Superior Court judge is now deciding whether to dismiss the case.

At the hearing Thursday, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ramsey argued that the case doesn’t meet the criteria for certification as a class action lawsuit and that Meehan’s individual claims are barred by the statute of limitations. While Meehan claims he did not realize that the state’s negligence led to his abuse until 2017, Ramsey said that was not the appropriate standard.