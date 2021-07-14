Judge delays sentencing after twists in Iowa woman's killing

Law enforcement officials used the information to obtain a warrant to search the home days after they interviewed her in March 2019, but it had already been vacated by the 50-year-old man. They did not charge him with any crimes, and Mahaska County's sheriff said recently the kidnapping and sex trafficking allegations were never substantiated.

Still, defense lawyers said in a motion that prosecutors should have turned over details about the investigation under their duty to provide exculpatory information to Bahena Rivera. They said the potential existence of a local “trap house” corroborates the new witnesses' claims.

During their closing arguments at Bahena Rivera’s trial, the Freses noted that the 50-year-old man had come under scrutiny in the investigation into the disappearance of an 11-year-old boy, Xavior Harrelson, who vanished from his trailer park in Montezuma on May 28.

The defense noted the 50-year-old man is the former live-in boyfriend of Xavior's mother and that the two maintained a friendly relationship. Investigators searching for Xavior began looking for the man almost immediately and arrested him on an unrelated outstanding warrant in another county the day after the boy was reported missing. He has not been charged with any crimes related to the disappearance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0