Judge denies adding rape charges in Kristin Smart case

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A judge has denied a prosecutor's bid to file rape charges against the man accused of killing California college student Kristin Smart, who went missing 25 years ago.

The San Luis Obispo district attorney's office had sought to add two rape charges — for offenses they say were committed in Los Angeles County after Smart disappeared — to the complaint filed against Paul Flores in Smart's death, KEYT reported Wednesday.

The judge ruled against the DA's motion and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the murder case for Aug. 2, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Paul Flores, now 44, was the last person seen with Smart on May 25, 1996, at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, where they were both freshmen. Prosecutors said he killed Smart while trying to rape her in his dorm room after he had agreed to walk her home from a party, where she had gotten intoxicated.

Her body has never been found.